MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in the case of a hit-and-run in Miami that killed a 47-year-old woman and left four others injured.

Miami Police said they arrested 53-year-old Ivan Maurice Houston on Wednesday.

Investigators said Houston was driving without a license when he slammed into a bus stop along Northwest 54th Street, near 17th Avenue, on March 22.

Surveillance video captured the black Mercedes-Benz sedan jumping the curb and hitting the victims, then flipping on its side.

Detectives said Houston got out of the car and left the scene on foot.

The crash sent Patricia Valencia and four others to the hospital, where Valencia succumbed to her injuries.

Valencia’s family described her as “a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, friend.”

Police said two of the other four victims remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Houston faces several charges, including driving without a license causing death/serious injury with a vehicle.

