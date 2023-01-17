Terrifying moments for a Mobil gas station clerk were caught on camera, when police say a man attacked him over a stolen drink and a pack of cigarettes.

It happened in the area of 570 NW 79th St., just after 1 p.m., Monday.

According to the arrest report, the clerk confronted 39-year-old Billy Joe Martin of Phoenix Arizona over the stolen drink.

That’s when the video shows Martin with a knife in his right hand stabbing and hitting the gas station clerk repeatedly in the arms and back.

In the middle of the attack, Martin grabs a pack of Newport cigarettes and attempts to leave.

That’s when he attacks the clerk.

Eventually, the clerk was able to lock himself inside the cashier’s box and locked the store, keeping the attacker inside until police arrived.

The attacker was arrested and made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Among the charges against him are attempted murder and armed robbery.

In a separate case, Martin is also charged with battery on a police officer. He has only been in Miami for two weeks.

The clerk was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.