NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested and accused of playing dirty politics ahead of an upcoming local election in Miami-Dade County.

The suspect is accused of vandalizing campaign posters for Miami-Dade District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

The vandalism led to Hardemon’s face on the sign being cut out of the banners.

The candidate said he hopes the campaign sign defacing will come to an end following this arrest.

“Anyone who’s participating in a campaign should be free of the worry that someone’s going to damage their campaign paraphernalia,” said Hardemon, “and so, I hope that now this behavior stops, that you see that someone has been arrested, for a felony, nonetheless, for damaging people’s property.”

The District 3 primary election is scheduled for Aug. 20.

