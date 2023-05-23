MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after he hitched a ride in a taxi to flee from the scene of a crash that he caused.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a video, provided to them by Only In Dade, that showed the suspect exiting his vehicle and stopping traffic to navigate to a taxi on State Road 112 after his blue Cadillac sedan crashed into a gray Mini Cooper.

Officials said the incident happened in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue around 2:20 p.m., Monday.

ARRESTED!



FHP has arrested Carlo Santi, who was recently seen fleeing the scene of a traffic crash with injuries & property damage. He faces several criminal charges.



Leaving the scene of a crash is a poor choice with life-altering consequences!#StayAtTheScene 📸@ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/F9HTpbxP2G — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) May 23, 2023

According to FHP, 40-year-old Carlo Santi was arrested in Broward County after he was found by authorities. He was then transported to Jackson North Hospital with minor injuries.

Santi is now awaiting clearance to be booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities said he faces several charges.

