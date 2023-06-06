MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police arrested a man after, they said, he fired several shots into the air, sparking fear and chaos in the heart of Miami Beach’s Entertainment District last month.

The incident occurred on May 4th and was captured by city-issued cameras and security footage obtained exclusively by 7News following a heated altercation between individuals.

The shots rang out at the intersection of Collins Avenue and 10th Street, prompting an immediate response from officers. Streets were quickly closed as law enforcement personnel meticulously examined surveillance footage, working tirelessly to locate the suspect.

Surveillance video provided by Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, captured the intense police response and audio of the gunshots, which sent people in the vicinity running in fear.

However, it wasn’t until around 15 hours later that the suspect, 19-year-old David Trujillo, was found and arrested west of Ocean Drive on 10th Street. Body camera footage showed the dramatic moment when officers, armed and ready, instructed Trujillo to surrender.

Trujillo now faces charges of discharging a firearm in public and felony carrying of a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.