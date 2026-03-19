MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing a list of criminal charges after allegedly mowing down two college students on Collins Avenue Wednesday night and fleeing the scene on foot into a nearby Walgreens, authorities said.

Adan Negron-Morris, 42, was arrested Thursday and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in connection with the deaths of Sarisa Kongduang and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya.

According to Miami Beach Police, Negron-Morris was driving a black Nissan Sentra eastbound on 71st Street toward Collins Avenue on Wednesday night without headlights and in a reckless manner.

A Miami Beach officer conducting a high-visibility patrol in the area of Indian Creek Drive observed the vehicle and attempted to respond, as multiple 911 calls simultaneously reported the driver’s behavior.

Negron-Morris turned north onto Collins Avenue and struck both pedestrians as the vehicle entered the intersection at 73rd Street.

Video shared by a witness to 7News shows the deadly incident in the intersection of 73rd and Collins Avenue.

Police say the impact of the crash was so strong that the hood of the car was bent upwards into the front windshield.

The car continued to 74th Street and Collins Avenue before coming to a stop. Negron-Morris then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby Walgreens, where witnesses directed responding officers to his location.

He was taken into custody without incident. Body camera footage captures the moment police handcuff the 42-year-old man.

“The driver had complete disregard for human life, and after he hit the two victims, he didn’t even stop to render aid or see exactly how they were doing. But luckily, our officers arrived seconds after, located him inside the Walgreens, and he was arrested on [driving under the influence]-related charges,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Detectives say the driver made a shocking revelation after his arrest. Negron-Morris said he was trying to kill himself and that he suffered from multiple mental health issues.

“If you see something that’s odd, like these 911 callers, please call us immediately. Luckily, our officers were in the area because had they not been, this subject would’ve gotten away,” said Bess.

Kongduang and Laowatdhanasapya were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where they later died from their injuries.

Both were students at Indiana University.

Negron-Morris faces two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He’s currently behind bars on a magistrate hold.

Police said they are also investigating a possible connection between Negron-Morris and another hit-and-run crash that occurred moments before he allegedly killed the pedestrians.

In this prior incident, officials say he allegedly hit a car and kept driving.

Additional charges could be added against the suspect, according to police.

An investigation into both incidents is underway by the Miami Beach Police Department.

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