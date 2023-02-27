MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was involved in a chaotic crash along a Miami bridge faced a judge for the first time in connection to the deadly wreck.

Dionicio Castro appeared in bond court on Saturday afternoon. He faces a long list of charges, including manslaughter while driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

The 30-year-old had been in the hospital recovering from the Feb. 8 crash.

Castro was placed under arrest a day after, police said, he was involved in a chaotic crash on the Northeast 79th Street bridge that connects Miami to North Bay Village.

Police said Castro was speeding, and when he hit the median, the impact sent him airborne and into oncoming traffic.

A woman was killed and three other people were injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.