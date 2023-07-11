DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Brandon Montgomery, 25, was apprehended by police after allegedly putting the lives of officers in danger during a routine patrol in the rear parking lot of the Extended Stay America in Doral.

Montgomery refused to provide his identity to the police and was subsequently removed from the vehicle and later taken into custody, Tuesday morning.

Police said he rolled up the windows and took off in the parking lot, nearly hitting several officers before crashing into a cop car.

Montgomery drove northbound onto NW 79th Ave, made multiple turns, and eventually reached Okeechobee Road disregarded officers’ attempts to stop him.

He collided with two other vehicles and subsequently crashed into a concrete barrier, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Montgomery is facing charges of resisting officers without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding.

No one was hurt.

