Man arrested after crashing into Miami police cruiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after colliding with a Miami police cruiser that was stopped helping a stranded motorist.

The incident happened along Interstate 95 northbound near Southwest Eighth Street around 5:30 a.m., Sunday.

“It was a miracle man, honestly,” said Wayne Cruz, a driver pulled over on the side of the road. “Luckily, he was there and he was able to save us all.”

A Miami police officer saved Cruz from the brunt of the crash.

“The car came up, and literally she just rammed into him, messed up his car,” said Cruz.

The impact left apparent damage to the police cruiser.

Crews pulled over along the shoulder because of a cracked rim.

The Sergeant pulled up shortly after closing the lane of traffic, as crews waited for a tow truck.

“We were just standing there man, honestly,” said Cruz. “We were sitting in the back of the truck, we barely had time to like, honestly like just walk away or anything and it just happened.”

Police said a drunk driver slammed into the cruiser.

No one was injured.

“Who knows what could’ve happened?” said Cruz.

The driver responsible for the crash was placed behind bars and is facing a DUI charge.

