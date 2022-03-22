NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute in South Florida left one man burned to death and another behind bars.

Thirty-one-year-old Sadrack Honorat was arrested Tuesday, after Miami-Dade Police said he set a man on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said Honorat got into some sort of fight with the victim when he somehow ignited him on fire.

The suspect was on the run for a short time, but police caught up to him wearing the same clothes.

