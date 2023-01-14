SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people were caught on camera attempting to break into a South Miami home using boulders.

Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

According to South Miami Police, the homeowners accidentally left their garage door open, giving the perpetrators easier access to the property.

The duo are seen on video using boulders and sticks in an attempt to break down two doors.

Investigators said at least five subjects took part in the burglary.

Police said the thieves stole the victims’ 2020 Mercedes-Benz S63 and fled the scene.

Detectives said the subjects are part of a ring of thieves who come down from Broward County into Miami-Dade to break into homes and steal vehicles.

Police said they took 19-year-old Joshua Reed into custody on Thursday.

“The thing is that these guys are coming down to Dade County, doing their dirty work down here, and we put a little dent,” said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch, “’cause I’m sure his associates are going to keep coming down, so hopefully, we’re going to be there for them, waiting for them and arrest them.”

Investigators said Reed is linked to 14 different cases across Miami-Dade. He faces charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Police continue to search for the rest of the subjects, as they try to put a stop to this theft ring.

If you have any information on this break-in or the other subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

