NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside a cooler behind a Miami business, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 3 p.m. on Friday to 10702 NW 7th Avenue, where they discovered an unresponsive man inside an exterior cooler behind the business.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified and located the suspect, Oscar Rivera-Peraza. He was questioned by homicide detectives and arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.

