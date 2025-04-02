NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside a cooler behind a Miami bar, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 3 p.m. on Friday to the Chicagoan Bar and Lounge, located at 10702 NW 7th Avenue, after ReddyIce employees found a man’s body inside a ReddyIce cooler behind the business.

The victim, identified as a Black male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said blood was observed inside the cooler and on the victim’s body.

During the investigation, detectives recovered fake identification left at the scene, which led them to identify the suspect as Oscar Rivera-Peraza. He was questioned by homicide detectives, arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.