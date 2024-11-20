MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected repeat robber has been arrested.

Miami Police said Carlos Sainz is accused of being involved in a series of armed robberies in Miami over a 24-hour period.

The crime spree started early Monday morning when Sainz robbed a CVS on Southeast Third Avenue while holding a knife. He ended up running from the scene empty-handed.

Then, police say, he stole someone’s scooter, which he used to transport himself to a nearby Walgreens to arm-rob it as well.

Hours later, on Tuesday morning, he committed another robbery.

He is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and carjacking.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.