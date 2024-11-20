MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected repeat robber has been arrested.

Miami Police said Carlos Sainz is accused of being involved in a series of armed robberies in Miami over a 24-hour period. 

The crime spree started early Monday morning when Sainz robbed a CVS on Southeast Third Avenue while holding a knife. He ended up running from the scene empty-handed.

Then, police say, he stole someone’s scooter, which he used to transport himself to a nearby Walgreens to arm-rob it as well.

Hours later, on Tuesday morning, he committed another robbery.

He is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and carjacking.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox