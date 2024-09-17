MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a sports car was left stunned after he found a stranger sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

Julio Solano was walking back to his car that was parked in a Miami Beach parking lot located on 16th Street on Monday morning.

As he approached his vehicle, he noticed a man who looked very comfortable sitting inside his Corvette.

“The garage manager was just staring at me. He was like ‘Hey, dude someone’s in your car,” said Solano. “I thought it was all a joke.”

But when he looked through the front window of his car, he knew it wasn’t a joke.

“All of a sudden, it seemed like someone was hiding in the car,” said Solano. “He popped up and scared the c*** out of me.”

That’s when Solano started recording the interaction on his cellphone.

“My brother, this is not your car, this is my car,” said Solano in the video posted to social media. “But why are you in my car? No, you can’t get out because we calling the cops. What do you mean by ‘For what?’ This is a grand theft auto! Are you trying to steal my car? What are you doing?”

Solano explained to 7News what he witnessed.

“I said ‘What, what are you doing in my car?” Solano told 7News. “The gentleman was like ‘This is my car’ and I go ‘No, it’s not your car. This is my car.’ This is crazy stuff going on. Let me just record this for my proof and my evidence. No one’s going to believe someone’s in my car pretending that it’s their car.”

Miami Beach Police were called to the parking garage as Solano stood in front of his car until they arrived.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they told the man, who was identified as 33-year-old Ravesh Rabindranauth, to place his hands in the air and exit the car, according to the arrest report.

Yet, despite Rabindranauth falsely thinking it was his car, Solano said he was not able to open the car door because of a door mechanism that he couldn’t figure out.

“When he broke inside the car, he could not get out. For whatever the case may be, he was stuck in the car. The car thief was stuck in the car and he was begging me to let him out,” said Solano.

Police arrested Rabindranauth. He appeared in bond court on Tuesday.

“Sir, you were arrested for burglary to an unoccupied conveyance,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Glazer found probable cause for burglary and gave Rabindranauth a $2,500 bond.

Solano told 7News he is still in awe of how Rabindranauth was able to slip into his Corvette.

“I was just in shock. Till today, I’m still in shock,” said Solano.

Solano said he was thankful that Rabindranauth was not armed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.