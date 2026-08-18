VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 45-year-old was arrested after deputies said they caught him spray-painting an announcer’s booth inside the Miami Seaquarium.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies responded to the attraction along Rickenbacker Causeway on Monday after a security guard spotted a person who had arrived on a bicycle inside the property on surveillance video.

A deputy searching the property found Adam Paul Vargas inside the Golden Dome area actively spray-painting the announcer’s booth, the report states.

Vargas complied with the deputy’s commands and was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief causing $1,000 or more in damage.

Judge found probable cause and issued $3,000 bond

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