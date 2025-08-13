MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after, police said, he was caught on video slashing the front and rear tires of a Surfside Police cruiser in the parking lot of a Miami Beach hospital.

According to Miami Beach Police, 35-year-old Marcus Covington was seen on hospital surveillance video walking the parking lot of Mount Sinai Medical Center, Tuesday afternoon.

Video captures the suspect approaching the police cruiser, leaning toward the left rear tire before moving to the front left tire, and then walking away toward the parking lot overhang.

Seconds later, the police cruiser pivots to its left side as both tires are completely deflated.

The Surfside Police officer assigned to the cruiser received a notification on his phone that two tires were low on air as he was inside the hospital with an arrestee.

Body camera footage captures police officers inspecting the damaged tires.

Miami Beach Police sent out a “be on the lookout” alert for Covington over police radio. Moments later, an MBPD captain spotted him and took him into custody.

Detectives said that following Covington’s arrest, they discovered a loaded gun, knife and pepper spray canister on his person. Inside a satchel, he had two additional loaded guns.

Covington faces several charges, including criminal mischief.

The suspect appeared in bond court on Wednesday where a judge gave him a $6,000 bond. He remains behind bars.

