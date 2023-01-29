MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach.

7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Witness Klaus Broscheit told police someone was trying to break into the building through a window using a crowbar.

Broscheit said he confronted the crook.

“I went over and was like, ‘Yo, what are you doing?'” he said. “I picked up the phone, dialed 911, and the cops surrounded the place and waited for the dog and helicopter and all that, and they found him.”

Officers apprehended Allan Anariva-Avila along the 600 block of Española Way.

Police said the 20-year-old confessed to the crime.

