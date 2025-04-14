SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, is responsible for stealing mail from a business in Sweetwater is now in jail.

Surveillance video outside of the Roca Tile Showroom on Northwest 25 Street and Northwest 112 Avenue shows a black SUV stop in front of the building’s mailbox before the driver gets out to open the mailbox and taking the letters inside.

Authorities said they waited outside the building until they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one that appeared in surveillance video. As officers approached, the suspect, 33-year-old Cortney Ivory, took off on foot, but was later taken into custody.

Police found the company’s stolen mail inside his vehicle and that Ivory had arrow keys, which are used to open mailbox clusters for specific zip codes and only held by U.S. Post Office employees, that they said he used to open mailboxes and take ID numbers from banks, checks and other personal information multiple times in February and March.

Roca Tile Showroom confirmed Ivory was not an employee at the business.

Ivory faces multiple counts of petty theft with his bond set at $2,500.

