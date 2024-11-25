SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested after being accused of ramming several police cruisers with his truck is facing a slew of new charges.

Kevin Paul Prater was booked into jail and is now being charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, as well as fleeing and eluding officers.

According to police, Prater turned his pickup truck into a weapon on Wednesday and rammed into several police cruisers and other vehicles in the area of Southwest 41st Street and 72nd Avenue in attempt to avoid capture.

He was originally wanted for stalking and other crimes.

