HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, Homestead Police officers were investigating a rollover vehicle crash at the intersection of Northeast Eighth Street and North Homestead Boulevard when an unexpected incident occurred.

During the investigation, officers noticed a suspect, later identified as Johnny Lott, was disturbing items related to the ongoing investigation. Officials said an officer responsible for directing and blocking traffic instructed Lott to leave the area, but instead of complying, Lott entered a marked police vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

While attempting to escape, Lott lost control of the police car and crashed into the fence of JD Redd Park. Video has circulated on social media showing the moments a student from Somerset School and his father tackled Lott, holding him down until police officers arrived.

Lott now faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of law enforcement equipment, and resisting arrest without violence. Additional traffic-related charges are pending as the investigation continues.

