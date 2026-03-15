MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in Miami Beach after attempting to flee from police while driving.

The incident was caught on camera along Ocean Drive Saturday.

Officials from the Miami Beach Police Department said that the driver refused to stop for officers, and was tracked down using a drone.

He was arrested minutes later, however.

Police said that the man was seen throwing a handgun out of the car, which was later recovered by officers.

An MBPD arrest form stated that police arrested Jirell Tremon Thomas, who is homeless.

He currently faces charges including fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer without violence.

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