MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in Miami Beach after he attempted to flee from officers while driving, police said.

Saturday’s incident was caught on camera along Ocean Drive.

According to Miami Beach Police, Jirell Tremon Thomas, refused to stop for officers and was tracked down using a drone.

He was arrested minutes later.

Police said the suspectwas seen throwing a handgun out of the car, which was later recovered by officers.

An arrest form states that police arrested Thomas, who is homeless.

He faces a list charges, including fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.

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