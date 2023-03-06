MIAMI (WSVN) - An attempted abduction suspect stopped in Miami.

Detectives successfully located and arrested Camilo Andres Pedraza after he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman.

The female victim was walking home from a store when the subject chased after her and grabbed her from behind.

It happened near the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th street in November.

Police say the woman began screaming, which led to Pedraza letting her go and running away.

He has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping.

