MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he committed a violent crime on Miami Beach.

Ravesh Rabindranauth, 34, is accused of punching two people, including a child, and damaged a car on Thursday.

He appeared in bond court, Friday, where the judge described one victim’s injuries.

“He goes up to two victims and punches one lady in the face, she got cuts on both of her lips. He goes up and I guess, he struck the victim. The child, the 13-year-old child, on the left check with a backhanded motion,” said the judge.

He faces two counts of battery and criminal mischief.

It is not his first run-in with law enforcement.

In September of last year, he was caught attempting to steal a luxury car in Miami Beach, but got trapped inside until officers arrived.

