MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known pedestrian spot on Miami Beach appears to have become a trouble spot when it comes to criminal activity and local residents and officials are sounding the alarm after another troubling incident.

Miami Beach Police arrested 31-year-old John Beaubrun after he attacked a 7-Eleven clerk near Lincoln Road and Washington, Wednesday morning.

Officers rushed to the store after getting a call about Beaubrun, a repeat thief, who according to the arrest report, was “inside the store trying to steal and hit an employee in the face.”

Body camera footage captured Beaubrun being dragged out of the store.

“Come on. Come on!” yelled officers.

“Stand up,” the officer said.

The arrest report reads the thief had to be “pinned to the ground prior to police arrival” and before they placed him in handcuffs, he “pulled his pants below his waist exposing his genitals.”

It’s becoming a common tale for the troubled, tourist heavy spot in Miami Beach. Just two weeks ago, officers de-escalated a fight between a clerk and an accused shoplifter at the 7-Eleven at 350 Lincoln Road. The clerk used a box cutter to stab the alleged attacker, before both were arrested.

Following the spat, City Commissioner Joe Magazine said enough is enough.

“Why are we such a hot button, a magnet for these scumbags out here looking to prey on people?” said Magazine.

On Thursday, Magazine spoke to 7News again on the repeat violence happening in the known hotspot.

“I was frustrated years ago. Now, this personally pains me,” he said.

Residents, like Seth Lowery, who live and work in this area say it should be so much better.

“Day after day, week after week. A million times better. (This) terrorizes local businesses,” he said.

Lowry took Wednesday’s video of Beaubrun’s takedown. He shares the commissioner’s desire to halt the violence.

“To bring attention to it and move us forward because this is simply unacceptable,” said Magazine.

Beaubrun is charged with battery, indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He remains locked up in the Miami-Dade County Jail.

