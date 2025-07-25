MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have gotten a break in the case over an assault on a 68-year-old man at a Walgreens.

Detectives arrested Guillermo Zaldivar, 59, in connection to the attack inside the store located on Southwest 13th Street in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood in May.

Video captured Zaldivar grabbing a Manuel Casabielle’s neck and pushing him against the shelves.

He then pushed Casabielle again and took off.

In an interview with 7News after the attack, Casabielle showed off his multiple injuries from the attack.

