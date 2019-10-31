Man arrested after attacking 2 Miami Beach officers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers are recovering following a brutal attack in Miami Beach.

The attack happened near 49th Street and Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach Police said the officers confronted a man who was acting erratic.

The man then broke a bottle over one officer’s face and punched the other.

The attacker was arrested.

The police officers were treated on scene and are expected to be OK.

