KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he assaulted a woman while she rode her bike near Key Biscayne earlier this month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 56-year-old Maria Galleguillo was assaulted on Crandon Boulevard on July 7.

Authorities said Galleguillo was attempting to pass a man on the bicycle path around 7:45 a.m. when 54-year-old Andrew Cobb struck her in the face with a bottle, causing her to fall and injure herself.

A passerby witnessed the incident and called police after asking Cobb to stay on the scene.

Cobb, however, fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives, along with the help from a good Samaritan, identified and located Cobb. He was later arrested and confessed to the assault.

Cobb has been charged with battery.

