MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Miami Beach after he threatened a park ranger with a glass bottle and later told officers he would “kill every last one of you” while being taken into custody, police said.

Devendra Persaud was arrested Tuesday afternoon near 84th Street and the beach. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making death threats to law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of an open container of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

According to police, a Miami Beach park ranger saw Persaud holding an open glass bottle of beer in public and confronted him about the violation, at which point Persaud threatened to break the bottle over the ranger’s head.

Officers responded to the scene and found Persaud on the beach carrying additional glass bottles, police said.

Authorities said that he refused commands to get on the ground and actively resisted as officers attempted to handcuff him. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Persaud continued to act aggressively while being searched and transported, yelling profanities and threatening officers, including stating he would kill them, followed by “watch me,” according to the arrest report.

A pair of glass bottles were recovered as evidence, while another bottle used in the assault was thrown into nearby sea oats and not found, police said.

Persaud was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

According to the report, he has previously made threats toward officers in other Miami Beach cases.

