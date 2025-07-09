MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at Gwen Cherry Park Wednesday.

18-year-old Antwan Johnson faces three charges including sexual battery on a minor by an adult, kidnapping, and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13 after he forced himself on the young woman.

According to the arrest report, the preteen told deputies that Johnson told her to go into the female’s restroom and retrieve toilet paper for him because there was no toilet paper in the men’s restroom.

At some point, Johnson entered the restroom and forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with him and refused to let her leave. Throughout the ordeal a witness entered the restroom, prompting Johnson to flee.

The witness exited the restroom and yelled at parkgoers, alerting them of what had just occurred. Bystanders ran after Johnson and detained him until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Johnson is now being held at Tuner Guilford Correctional Center.

