SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - 35-year-old man was arrested after police said he made antisemitic remarks toward a couple walking in Surfside before punching one of them and threatening to kill him.

According to an arrest report, the victim and his wife were walking along the 9500 block of Harding Avenue on Sunday night , Aug. 16, when Jorden Stephen Perozo approached them on an electric scooter.

Police said Perozo began directing profanity toward the couple and the Jewish community as they crossed the street.

Investigators said the confrontation escalated when Perozo punched the victim on the side of the head with a closed fist and threatened to kill him as the victim tried to walk away.

According to the report, Perozo continued yelling profanities and making derogatory remarks. The victim’s wife recorded the confrontation on her cellphone.

Police located Perozo at his workplace, Flanigan’s Bar & Grill along Harding Avenue, on Wednesday and took him into custody without incident.

Perozo was arrested and charged with battery with prejudice and harassment or intimidation based on religious or ethnic heritage.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $6,000.

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