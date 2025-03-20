MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of exposing himself at a Brickell apartment complex earlier this month has been arrested, authorities said.

Ismael Antonio Aburto, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday and faces charges including burglary, stalking and indecent exposure, according to an arrest report.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on March 2 at Maizon Brickell, located at 221 SW 12th St.

Police said a building manager witnessed Aburto exposing himself and masturbating in front of her inside an office. Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed the account, showing Aburto engaging in the act before running out of the building.

Investigators also linked Aburto to additional suspicious activity at the complex, including following a female resident and loitering inside the lobby for over 20 minutes, according to the report. He was identified through surveillance footage and previous law enforcement interactions.

Aburto was arrested at his Miami residence and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

