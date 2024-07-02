MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly tagging a downtown Miami bagel shop with antisemitic messages and ripping down pro-Israeli flags outside of the shop.

Detectives arrested Kenneth Guerrero and charged him with criminal mischief and prejudice. He’s accused of tagging antisemitic messages at Holy Bagels and Pizzeria at Northwest First Avenue and First Street.

Surveillance video caught Guerrero spray painting the storefront of an Israeli-owned business with the words “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide.”

The shop owner Josh Nodel said that, in total, his shop has been vandalized four times.

The business owner’s other bagel shop in Miami Beach has also been hit by vandals several times over the past few months.

Police said the suspect also tore down a pro-Israeli flag at that establishment.

