Man arrested after 31 malnourished dogs found in NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police made a gruesome and disturbing discovery when they found several malnourished dogs living in filthy conditions in a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Derrick Williams was taken into custody for animal cruelty at his residence near Northwest 78th Street, Wednesday morning.

Williams made a bond court appearance Wednesday, where he was charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

According to the report, police found a deceased dog wrapped in a blanket and 31 additional dogs forced to survive in unsanitary conditions.

The report also said that the dogs had no access to food or water and were locked in cages on hot cement that were full of feces and flies.

Doctors said the dogs were in bad shape when they were rescued.

“Some had feces between the fingers and the face, and some were underweight,” said Dr. Alejandra Duran. “Their general condition is not sufficient to say it’s a healthy pet, but we’re still evaluating them, and then we will go further from there.”

Miami-Dade Animal Services said they were fortunate to be able to rescue the dogs when they did.

“The dogs were in various stages. Some were better than others. I’m just so happy there’s a place where they can go and get the care that they deserve,” said Erik Hofmeyer with Miami-Dade Animal Services. “A little TLC will have them ready to find a new home.”

