HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a train in Hialeah.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located in the vicinity of East Fourth Avenue and 22nd Street, around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, where the train was seen at a standstill.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

As a result of the accident, East Fourth Avenue is closed in both directions.

