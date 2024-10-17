MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was airlifted to a hospital Thursday morning after being shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to alerts of a shooting around 4:00a.m., in the 2700 block of NW 172 Street where they would located a male victim in the back of the business who had been shot.

According to police, the subject fled the scene in an unknown direction.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and the victim’s exact condition is unknown.

