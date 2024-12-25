MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the head in Miami Gardens, police say.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night near Northwest 161st Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

There is no word on a shooter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

