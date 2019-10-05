Man airlifted in critical condition after shooting in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

