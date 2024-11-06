SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said, triggering a search for the gunman responsible.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest 192th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a man was shot at or near a gas station.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Jackson South Medical Center.

Witnesses said the shooter ran along Krome Avenue to a nearby nursery.

Aerial footage captured officers at the nursery as they began the process of searching for the subject.

Traffic in Krome Avenue remains open in both directions.

