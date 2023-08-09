MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near 2600 NW 206th St., Wednesday morning.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to a local hospital. As of Wednesday evening, there is no word about his condition.

Back at the scene, investigators were seen searching a white Nissan sedan.

No arrests have been made, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.