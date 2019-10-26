Man airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 16900 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

First responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

7News cameras captured crews placing the man in an ambulance that would take him to a helicopter landing area, as well as officers shutting down Northwest 32nd Avenue while they continue to investigate.

The patient’s condition is unknown.

Officials have not provided any details about a possible shooter.

