MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after, police said, he came under attack by two men in Medley.

Medley Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired along the 9100 block of Northwest 105th Way, just after 6 p.m., Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries to the face.

Speaking with reporters hours later, Medley Police Officer Degly Chavarria provided more details about the incident.

“The victim was leaving work, approaching his vehicle. At that time, he was approached by two males wearing ski masks,” he said. “One of the males produced a knife; another male produced the bat. A confrontation occurred. One of the suspects injured the victim by cutting him in the face, while the other one struck him with a bat in his body.”

It was then that, police said, the victim took out a gun.

“The victim retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots towards the suspects. The suspects then fled to an awaiting red, four-door [vehicle] and left the scene traveling north on 105th Way towards Northwest South River Drive.”

Paramedics transported he victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with facial injuries. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are now looking for at least three subjects who were involved, including the two armed men and the driver of the red car. It is unclear if the subjects were hit with gunfire.

