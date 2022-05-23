MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 27th Court and 197th Terrace, just before noon, Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, with nearly a dozen police units, evidence markers on the ground and a townhouse complex blocked off.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

