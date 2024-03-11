SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad bite sent a man to the hospital after he was attacked by a crocodile during a trip to the swamp.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the entrance of the Everglades National Park, just after 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

“Reference an adult male bit by an alligator,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

First responders located the injured victim and airlifted him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

As of Monday morning, the patient remained in the hospital in unknown condition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released the following statement:

We cannot confirm that there was an alligator attack in that area, but there was a crocodile incident in Homestead yesterday. Please reach out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for more information. Lauren Claerbout, Public Information Coordinator





According to the FWC, the chances of getting bitten by an alligator in Florida is about 1 in 3.1 million.

