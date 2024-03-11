SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad bite sent a man to the hospital after he was attacked by an alligator during a trip to the swamp.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the entrance of the Everglades National Park, just after 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

“Reference an adult male bit by an alligator,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

First responders located the injured victim and airlifted him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

As of late Sunday night, the patient remained in the hospital in unknown condition.

