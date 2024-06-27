NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot in the leg in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired along the 7900 block of Northwest 18th Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

According to detectives, a man shot at a dog that was attempting to bite a family member.

Police said the victim was in the line of fire and was struck in the right leg.

Paramedics transported the teen to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as police officers spoke with local residents.

Police detained the subject involved in the shooting pending further investigation.

Officers have shut down a small section of Northwest 18th Avenue off 79th Street, as they continue to investigate.

