MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument that spiraled out of control landed a man in handcuffs after, police said, he was packing heat at a fast food spot in the heart of South Beach, and a firearm wasn’t the only thing that officers found on him.

With his arms cuffed behind his wheelchair, 36-year-old Michael Reyes was dragged by police officers during one of the busiest spring break weekends of the season.

Reyes faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault, stemming from the altercation that, police said, happened inside the Burger King Whopper Bar on Washington Avenue and 11th Street, located across from the Miami Beach Police station, Friday night.

Miami Beach Police officers were seen running into the fast food joint at around 11:30 p.m.

According to an arrest report, a man was waiting in line when Reyes began arguing with him, “then brandished a firearm and held the firearm underneath his right armpit.”

The victim told detectives that Reyes “racked the firearm, he aimed the firearm at him, causing him to be in fear for his life and making him run towards the exit.”

Cellphone video captured dozens of officers in and outside of the restaurant before the takedown.

The suspect was later seen on the floor of the Burger King being patted down and cuffed.

Police said they found a gun between Reyes’ groin area.

The arrest report states, “The firearm was not in a holster and loaded with a chambered round.”

A records check on the gun revealed it was reported stolen in Fort Lauderdale, so Reyes is also charged with grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Police said they also found marijuana on the suspect, so he is also facing drug charges.

