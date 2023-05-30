MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who went on a racist tirade and wielded a gun back in 2019 on Martin Luther King Day in Miami Brickell, was set to make a plea for his deplorable conduct and is facing charges.

Mark Bartlette made a deal to avoid jail time at the Metro Justice building in Miami, Tuesday. Bartlette would have faced up to 55 years in prison, but instead, he will be on 10 years of probation.

Video back from 2019 showed how he went on this racist tirade and at that time he was 51 years old when he was caught on camera with a gun in his hand yelling racial slurs at a group of teens that were on bikes in Brickell.

After Tuesday’s hearing, he pleaded guilty and offered an apology in court.

“I apologize for my conduct that day, I was wrong to use those words and direct the pain that my words have caused anyone around or anyone that has seen it and I sincerely apologize,” said Bartlette.

The attorney for the victims also addressed his concern for his clients.

“Whether it was sincere or not Mr. Bartlette acknowledged his wrongdoing and apologized to the victims and there are some other aspects of the case that you know, made the victims feel that his apology was sincere, and they wanted to accept it,” said Marwan Porter.

In addition to 10 years of probation, Bartlette will have to take anger management courses and racial sensitivity training. He has to attend 300 hours of community service, and will not be allowed to own a gun.

