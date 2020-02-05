Man accused of yelling racial slurs at group of teens in Brickell faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of yelling racial slurs at a group of teenagers in Brickell appeared in court at the Metro Justice Building in Miami Wednesday.

Mark Allen Bartlett appeared in front of the judge in hopes of getting hate crime charges against him dropped.

On Martin Luther King Day in 2019, Bartlett and his wife, who was his fiancée at the time, confronted a group of teens who were protesting housing inequality in the middle of traffic.

Cellphone video from the group Dream Defenders showed Bartlett, then 51, yelling at the teens, saying racial slurs and expletives and pulling out a gun.

The couple left the scene and got pulled over by City of Miami Police officers, who arrested Bartlett and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

One month after the incident, he appeared in court to face a hate crime charge.

Bartlett pled not guilty to the felony charges filed under Florida’s hate crime sentencing enhancement law, which stiffens the penalty for crimes committed with prejudice.

Bartlett’s attorney said on Wednesday that his case shouldn’t go to trial because the so-called hate crime was caught on camera, and while Bartlett agreed that the heated exchange happened, it wasn’t a hate crime. He was responding to what he thought was a threat towards his fiancée.

The judge denied the motion to dismiss the charges, and his case will go to trial.

